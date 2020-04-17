Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is ($0.07). Lamb Weston reported earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $937.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.62 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 342.27% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lamb Weston from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lamb Weston from $92.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.86.

In other news, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $501,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,412,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 412.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

LW opened at $57.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.92. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $96.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

