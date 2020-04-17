Zacks: Brokerages Expect Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) to report $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Altice USA reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Altice USA.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Altice USA’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATUS shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Altice USA from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Altice USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Altice USA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

In other news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,000,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $53,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,369,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,406,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Capital International Sarl purchased a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 123.71 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.21 and a 200 day moving average of $26.73. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $31.78.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altice USA (ATUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.