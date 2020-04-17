Zacks: Brokerages Expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.65 Million

Brokerages expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) to announce sales of $128.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Semtech’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $131.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $125.00 million. Semtech reported sales of $131.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Semtech will report full year sales of $549.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $503.80 million to $583.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $632.59 million, with estimates ranging from $567.90 million to $672.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.21 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 7.16%. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SMTC shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.73.

In other Semtech news, VP Mark C. Costello sold 3,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $105,369.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,573 shares in the company, valued at $394,639.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rockell N. Hankin sold 9,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $294,417.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,446,960.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,685 shares of company stock worth $988,209. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 92.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 446.3% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Semtech stock opened at $42.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.34. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $56.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.19, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.65.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

