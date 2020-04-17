Zacks: Taseko Mines Limited (NASDAQ:TGB) Given $1.10 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NASDAQ:TGB) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the five analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $1.10 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Taseko Mines an industry rank of 43 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Taseko Mines stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.31. 230,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,752. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.41. Taseko Mines has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.77.

Taseko Mines (NASDAQ:TGB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $67.61 million for the quarter.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

