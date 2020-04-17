Zetacoin (ZET) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. In the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded down 31.9% against the US dollar. Zetacoin has a total market cap of $59,907.40 and approximately $3,207.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zetacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Novaexchange, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zetacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,138.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $235.65 or 0.03300927 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.99 or 0.00770215 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005346 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00012761 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000536 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About Zetacoin

ZET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 171,477,712 coins. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org.

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, YoBit, Novaexchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zetacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zetacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.