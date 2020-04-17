ZeuxCoin Trading 0.2% Higher This Week (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. One ZeuxCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinall and Hotbit. ZeuxCoin has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $57,509.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZeuxCoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00053905 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000713 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.26 or 0.04247765 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00066469 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00038497 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014063 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005422 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00009761 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003357 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZUC is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp. ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux.

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZeuxCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeuxCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.