Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 74.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538,930 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Zscaler worth $11,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 40.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.05.

ZS traded down $1.92 on Friday, hitting $68.45. The company had a trading volume of 145,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,723,935. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.84 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.67. Zscaler Inc has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $89.54.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $101.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.90 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.55%. On average, analysts predict that Zscaler Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,013 shares in the company, valued at $4,912,016.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 101,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.63, for a total value of $5,941,153.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,372,389.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,216 shares of company stock valued at $15,475,024 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

