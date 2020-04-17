Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) Short Interest Update

Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 655,800 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the March 15th total of 590,700 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 461,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

In other news, Director Troy Cox acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYME. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,499,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 253.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 557,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,359,000 after purchasing an additional 399,993 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,409,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,558,000. 55.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZYME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Zymeworks stock opened at $36.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.47. Zymeworks has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $52.75.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $1.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 492.27% and a negative return on equity of 54.92%. Research analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

