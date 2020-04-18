-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) to report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Briggs & Stratton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is $0.03. Briggs & Stratton posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 114.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Briggs & Stratton will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Briggs & Stratton.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $437.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.87 million. Briggs & Stratton had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Briggs & Stratton in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Briggs & Stratton by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,289,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after acquiring an additional 46,982 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 206.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,092,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,279,000 after buying an additional 736,719 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,068,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after buying an additional 172,949 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 859,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after buying an additional 269,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after buying an additional 9,974 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BGG traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,083,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,774. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $85.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.60. Briggs & Stratton has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $14.37.

Briggs & Stratton Company Profile

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

