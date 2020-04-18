$0.21 EPS Expected for QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) This Quarter

Analysts expect that QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) will post $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.23. QuinStreet posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. QuinStreet had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $118.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. QuinStreet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barrington Research cut shares of QuinStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. QuinStreet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Shares of QuinStreet stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $8.26. 498,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,985. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average is $12.96. QuinStreet has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $390.83 million, a PE ratio of 63.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.97.

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 6,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $104,106.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,856.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 237,824 shares of company stock valued at $3,049,389 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Miles Capital Inc. bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

