0xcert (ZXC) Trading Down 12.1% Over Last 7 Days

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One 0xcert token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, BitForex and Bilaxy. 0xcert has a market cap of $329,640.69 and $38,746.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 0xcert has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00054131 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000711 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $326.76 or 0.04495403 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00066817 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038590 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013791 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005319 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010146 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003345 BTC.

0xcert (ZXC) is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 499,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,626,334 tokens. 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here.

0xcert can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

