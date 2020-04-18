1,217,331 Shares in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,217,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,244,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.14% of Northwest Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,467 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 227.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,937 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NWBI shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Northwest Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $158,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWBI opened at $9.99 on Friday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.34.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $117.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

