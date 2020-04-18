1SG (1SG) Price Tops $2.29

1SG (CURRENCY:1SG) traded 213.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. In the last week, 1SG has traded 215.5% higher against the US dollar. 1SG has a market capitalization of $4.93 million and $50.00 worth of 1SG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1SG token can now be purchased for about $2.29 or 0.00031623 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OEX, Kryptono, BitMart and P2PB2B.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 1SG alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 89.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004937 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00074536 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00432704 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00001071 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013789 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 64.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007541 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00012558 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001502 BTC.

About 1SG

1SG is a token. 1SG’s total supply is 22,227,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,147,532 tokens. The Reddit community for 1SG is /r/1-SG. 1SG’s official website is 1.sg. 1SG’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

1SG Token Trading

1SG can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, OEX, BitMart and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1SG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1SG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1SG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1SG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1SG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.