381,297 Shares in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 381,297 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $21,139,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.89% of Independent Bank Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Independent Bank Group stock opened at $24.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Independent Bank Group Inc has a 12-month low of $20.35 and a 12-month high of $63.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.60 and its 200 day moving average is $48.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.81.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $146.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.55 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Group Inc will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Independent Bank Group news, Director William E. Fair acquired 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.07 per share, for a total transaction of $199,899.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 215,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,568,456.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Webb Jennings III acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.93 per share, for a total transaction of $120,846.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,300.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 15,900 shares of company stock worth $732,925 in the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBTX. BidaskClub lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens raised shares of Independent Bank Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.