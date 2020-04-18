3DCoin Price Up 19.7% This Week (3DC)

3DCoin (CURRENCY:3DC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One 3DCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24. Over the last week, 3DCoin has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar. 3DCoin has a market capitalization of $136,739.02 and approximately $78.00 worth of 3DCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000074 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Wallet Plus X (WPX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CoinHe Token (CHT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001902 BTC.

About 3DCoin

3DC is a coin. 3DCoin’s total supply is 76,477,814 coins and its circulating supply is 70,188,120 coins. The official message board for 3DCoin is medium.com/@Districts_io. The official website for 3DCoin is www.3dcoin.io. 3DCoin’s official Twitter account is @

. The Reddit community for 3DCoin is /r/3dcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling 3DCoin

3DCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 3DCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 3DCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 3DCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

