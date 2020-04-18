3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $9,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,477,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 35,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMM. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on 3M from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.93.

3M stock opened at $146.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.55. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

