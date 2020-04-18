3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $28,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in 3M by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,335,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $412,110,000 after buying an additional 469,237 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Cpwm LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 2,449.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after purchasing an additional 115,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $146.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.55. The company has a market cap of $83.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Gordon Haskett cut 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Langenberg & Company raised 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.93.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

