446,778 Shares in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 446,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,080,000. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.22% of Ingersoll-Rand as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IR. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $708,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $26.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.98. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.25 million. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised Ingersoll-Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.12.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $1,372,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,726,324.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total value of $535,511.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,124.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

