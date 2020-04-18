4NEW (KWATT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,396.00

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded up 54.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. 4NEW has a total market cap of $12,167.65 and approximately $1,396.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 4NEW token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, Cobinhood, LATOKEN and IDEX. Over the last week, 4NEW has traded up 74.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.98 or 0.02810376 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00227140 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00058159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00052153 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

4NEW Token Profile

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

4NEW Token Trading

4NEW can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Exrates, Cobinhood, LATOKEN, Hotbit and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

