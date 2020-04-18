75,539 Shares in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Acquired by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 75,539 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,828,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.09% of Msci at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Msci in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Msci by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Msci by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 277,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,372,000 after buying an additional 64,680 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Msci by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,320,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Msci by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 29,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSCI. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Msci from $336.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Msci currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.56.

Shares of MSCI opened at $317.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.78. The company has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 0.99. Msci Inc has a one year low of $206.82 and a one year high of $335.43.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $406.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.15 million. Msci had a net margin of 36.18% and a negative return on equity of 285.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.56, for a total transaction of $743,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 300,808 shares in the company, valued at $89,508,428.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 6,903 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,751 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

