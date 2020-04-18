A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,590,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the March 15th total of 8,966,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,788,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 11.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,684,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,106 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,036,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,316,000 after purchasing an additional 520,947 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,409,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,159,000 after purchasing an additional 410,940 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 746,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,721,000 after purchasing an additional 355,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS opened at $41.08 on Friday. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $33.81 and a one year high of $56.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.33 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.87.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

