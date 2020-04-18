Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Keeler Thomas Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,176 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 14,498 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 3.0% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 132,203 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,432,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 168.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 22,648 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 14,227 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,919 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 6,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,060 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $676,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.44.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $96.01 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $97.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $169.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.