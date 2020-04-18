Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Ayrshire Capital Management LLC

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,460 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 3.1% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 113,689,293 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,875,052,000 after buying an additional 616,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,555,650 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,389,044,000 after buying an additional 978,575 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,327,202 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,110,841,000 after buying an additional 1,328,056 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,003,825 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,167,251,000 after purchasing an additional 330,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $1,463,224,000. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $35,232.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,796.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABT opened at $96.01 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $97.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Evercore ISI lowered Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.44.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

