Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 648,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,787 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.26% of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $3.47 on Friday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $4.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.51%.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.