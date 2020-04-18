Absolute (ABS) Price Up 0.3% This Week

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Absolute has a total market capitalization of $13,438.61 and approximately $1,963.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Absolute has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Absolute coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.37 or 0.01096271 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00058103 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00034170 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00175805 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00179161 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007495 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00048035 BTC.

About Absolute

Absolute is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. The official message board for Absolute is forum.absolutecoin.net. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Absolute’s official website is www.absolutecoin.net.

Buying and Selling Absolute

Absolute can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Absolute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Absolute using one of the exchanges listed above.

