Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,051 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $36,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.38.

In related news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.19, for a total transaction of $627,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,195,842.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total transaction of $740,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock opened at $175.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.40. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

