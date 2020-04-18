Acoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $37.00 (ACOIN)

Acoin (CURRENCY:ACOIN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Acoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Acoin has a market capitalization of $12,467.31 and $37.00 worth of Acoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Acoin has traded up 28% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Acoin alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000282 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000032 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Acoin Coin Profile

Acoin (CRYPTO:ACOIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Acoin’s total supply is 1,220,085 coins. The official website for Acoin is acoin.info. The Reddit community for Acoin is /r/acoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acoin’s official Twitter account is @acointeam.

Acoin Coin Trading

Acoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.