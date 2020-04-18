Actinium (ACM) Price Hits $0.0112

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Actinium has a market cap of $224,357.40 and approximately $1,035.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. In the last week, Actinium has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00066660 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium (ACM) is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 19,959,700 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org.

Buying and Selling Actinium

Actinium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

