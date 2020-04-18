Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.

EPAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Actuant from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. G.Research upgraded shares of Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Actuant in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Actuant from $25.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th.

In related news, CFO Ricky T. Dillon sold 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $50,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,377.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Actuant during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Actuant during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Actuant during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in Actuant during the first quarter worth $182,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Actuant during the fourth quarter worth $196,000.

EPAC opened at $16.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.14. Actuant has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94.

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $133.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.58 million. Actuant’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Actuant Company Profile

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

