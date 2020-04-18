Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $46.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 64.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $27.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.70. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $55.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.31.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $24.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.64 million. As a group, analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Viking Global Performance Llc sold 4,912,899 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $122,724,217.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 11,120 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $344,608.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,889,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,549,407. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,347,999 shares of company stock valued at $134,463,565. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

