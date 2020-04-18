Adelphoi Price Up 7% Over Last Week (ADL)

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last seven days, Adelphoi has traded up 7% against the US dollar. Adelphoi has a total market capitalization of $176,598.16 and approximately $660.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adelphoi token can now be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Adelphoi alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013823 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $202.66 or 0.02799374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00228453 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00058513 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00051644 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Adelphoi Profile

Adelphoi was first traded on December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. The official website for Adelphoi is adel.io. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adelphoi’s official message board is medium.com/adel.

Adelphoi Token Trading

Adelphoi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adelphoi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adelphoi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Adelphoi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adelphoi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.