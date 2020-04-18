Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,763 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,169 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 1.6% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $44,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,911,953 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,567,161,000 after acquiring an additional 157,055 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,039,818 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,651,587,000 after purchasing an additional 194,488 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872,434 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,261,878,000 after purchasing an additional 202,542 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,953,887 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,633,841,000 after purchasing an additional 141,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,495,666,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Adobe from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.44.

In related news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $156,312.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,179 shares of company stock valued at $10,944,671 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $344.11. 3,325,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,339,247. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $165.11 billion, a PE ratio of 52.14, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.94. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

