Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) Short Interest Down 22.2% in March

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the March 15th total of 1,798,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 472,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 1,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $65,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 420,092 shares in the company, valued at $21,004,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ewout Leeuwenburg sold 43,710 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $2,061,363.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,728.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMS. Robecosam AG raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 252,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 125,251 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4,209.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

WMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $35.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.18. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $51.60.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $393.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.60 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 16.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

