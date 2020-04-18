Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 10,940 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,940 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 8.5% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 162,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,580,000 after buying an additional 13,608 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 72.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 620,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,228,000 after acquiring an additional 261,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $3.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.57. 14,646,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,329,426. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.13. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $119.54 and a 1-year high of $164.42.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

