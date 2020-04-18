AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Insider Buys C$251,007.68 in Stock

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 67,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$251,007.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 690,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,583,778.04.

AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 15th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 63,500 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$223,367.60.

On Monday, April 13th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 66,800 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$244,401.16.

On Thursday, April 9th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 67,778 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$251,476.71.

Shares of TSE:AGF.B traded up C$0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting C$3.73. 166,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,980. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.76. The company has a market cap of $292.97 million and a PE ratio of 5.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.60. AGF Management Limited has a 12-month low of C$2.50 and a 12-month high of C$7.26.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AGF.B shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

AGF Management Company Profile

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

