AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Holdings Raised by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,400 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.08% of AGNC Investment worth $7,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 43.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,289,000 after buying an additional 222,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,284,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,012,000 after purchasing an additional 828,696 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,277,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 122,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.41. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a apr 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGNC. ValuEngine cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet raised AGNC Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.