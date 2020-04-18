AidCoin (AID) Price Reaches $0.0080 on Major Exchanges

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. AidCoin has a market capitalization of $363,074.98 and $121.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AidCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, Upbit, Ethfinex and Bittrex. During the last week, AidCoin has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AidCoin alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $205.42 or 0.02825120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00228785 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00058471 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00052191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

AidCoin Token Profile

AidCoin was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,647,599 tokens. AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin. AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

AidCoin Token Trading

AidCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AidCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AidCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AidCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.