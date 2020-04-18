Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the March 15th total of 2,926,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of AQN stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $16.85.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $439.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.87 million. Equities research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

AQN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,693,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 59,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 97,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.