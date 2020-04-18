Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 6,325 Shares of St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.10% of St. Joe worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JOE. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in St. Joe in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in St. Joe in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in St. Joe in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in St. Joe in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in St. Joe in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JOE opened at $17.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.05. St. Joe Co has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $23.38.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.60 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 5.05%.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

