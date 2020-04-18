Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.06 Million Position in Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Forty Seven worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Forty Seven by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Forty Seven by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Forty Seven in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Forty Seven in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Forty Seven in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Forty Seven news, CFO Ann D. Rhoads sold 1,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $183,607.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 79,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total transaction of $7,556,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 335,601 shares of company stock worth $30,609,233 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTSV opened at $95.51 on Friday. Forty Seven Inc has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $95.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.21.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.15. As a group, analysts anticipate that Forty Seven Inc will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTSV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Forty Seven from $60.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered shares of Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.86.

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

