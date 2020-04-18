Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,438 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Pluralsight were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Pluralsight by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pluralsight by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 21,170 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pluralsight by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Pluralsight by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 878,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,763,000 after buying an additional 109,363 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pluralsight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair started coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pluralsight from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.85.

NASDAQ:PS opened at $14.39 on Friday. Pluralsight Inc has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $35.70. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.23. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Forkner sold 11,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $108,361.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 193,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,607.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frederick Onion sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $558,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,974 shares of company stock worth $1,370,140 over the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

