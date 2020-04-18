Alliancebernstein L.P. Invests $1.07 Million in Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,462,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,570,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,714,000. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,447,000.

In related news, major shareholder Richard T. Spurzem purchased 4,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.96 per share, for a total transaction of $77,836.92. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 9,623 shares of company stock valued at $157,739.

BRBS stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.32. Blue Ridge Bankshares has a 1 year low of $14.82 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Profile

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking and mortgage lending services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market, jackpot, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises home mortgage, home equity, auto, personal, commercial real estate, business term, working capital, small business, agriculture, and start up loans, as well as home equity and operating lines of credit, and letters of credit.

