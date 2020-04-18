Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 148.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 152,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,325 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of SunPower worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPWR stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average of $8.08. SunPower Co. has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $16.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.59. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.75 and a beta of 2.00.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $607.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. SunPower’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S.A. Total acquired 676,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $6,231,486.00. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 5,084 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $42,095.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,917.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,744,653 shares of company stock valued at $22,874,355 and have sold 59,577 shares valued at $535,321. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on SunPower from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

