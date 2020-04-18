Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 101.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,330 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,246 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,297,257,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $857,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176,828 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,755,691,000 after buying an additional 4,244,954 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,052,288 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $625,988,000 after buying an additional 4,048,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,636,000. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. Standpoint Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $42.48 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.96. The firm has a market cap of $176.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

