Allworth Financial LP Buys 7,683 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,683 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 109,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 23.0% during the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 28,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 19.9% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 102.8% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 35,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CVX opened at $87.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.00. The stock has a market cap of $149.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.89.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CVX. TheStreet downgraded Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.90.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

