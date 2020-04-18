Almeela Price Up 4% This Week (KZE)

Almeela (CURRENCY:KZE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. In the last week, Almeela has traded up 4% against the dollar. One Almeela token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0837 or 0.00001159 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and IDAX. Almeela has a total market capitalization of $312,383.98 and approximately $453.00 worth of Almeela was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Almeela alerts:

inSure (SURE) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00518498 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00012618 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013869 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Almeela Profile

Almeela (KZE) is a token. Almeela’s total supply is 8,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,733,419 tokens. Almeela’s official Twitter account is @almeelatoken. The official website for Almeela is www.almeela.com.

Buying and Selling Almeela

Almeela can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Almeela directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Almeela should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Almeela using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Almeela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Almeela and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.