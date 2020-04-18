Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

AOSL opened at $9.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $214.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.00 and a beta of 1.54. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $14.50.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.10 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 11,787 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $820,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 215.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 707,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 483,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

