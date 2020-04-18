Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receiving Neutral Media Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) have been trending neutral this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Amazon.com earned a daily sentiment score of 0.24 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the e-commerce giant an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

AMZN stock traded down $33.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,375.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,870,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,971,049. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,461.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,932.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,867.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1,198.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 target price (up previously from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, March 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective (up previously from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,440.00 price objective (up previously from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,345.20.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

