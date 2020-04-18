American Express (NYSE:AXP) Holdings Trimmed by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,562 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 14,470 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $2,581,611,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,103,419 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,130,603,000 after purchasing an additional 72,529 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,969,925 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $992,175,000 after purchasing an additional 149,491 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $858,681,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,361,131 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $791,897,000 after purchasing an additional 167,174 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXP. Bank of America downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on American Express from $142.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stephens reduced their price objective on American Express from $144.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.27.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $87.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $65.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.99. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $599,405.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,808.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total value of $1,004,520.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,103.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

