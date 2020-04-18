American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in American Tower by 289.3% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $254.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,327,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.06, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.40. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $260.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.71.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.89%.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $252,940.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,653,394.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 2,184 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total transaction of $488,407.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,894,589.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,402. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Raymond James raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Edward Jones raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.92.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

